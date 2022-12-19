Frankincense, myrrh: Ancient scents of season

The demand for frankincense oil remains high, making it a $7 billion industry. Shown are resin of frankincense (left) and myrrh (right) trees.

Two of the three gifts of the Wise Men – frankincense and myrrh – remain in high demand more than 5,000 years after gaining popularity in religious rituals, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund.

Ancient Egyptians used myrrh to embalm corpses and Romans burned it as a type of incense at funeral pyres. Ancient Egyptian, Greek and Roman societies burned frankincense or myrrh incense during rituals.

