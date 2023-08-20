Free webinar on Missouri white oaks explores management

A five-part webinar series, “Missouri’s Amazing Oaks,” will show how to help ensure the future of Missouri’s white oaks and forestlands.
“There are concerns about the future of Missouri’s amazing oak forests and woodlands and the important role they play for people and wildlife,” says University of Missouri Extension sustainable forestry specialist Brian Schweiss. “This webinar covers what you can do to ensure that this iconic species is around for generations to come.”
The free webinar series runs noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14. Sessions will be rerun at 6:30 p.m. While the evening sessions are recordings, hosts will be online to answer questions, said Schweiss.
According to a press release, participants who own property in selected priority geographies and complete the series may qualify for a free visit from a professional consulting forester, courtesy of the White Oak Initiative.
Dates and topics are:
• Aug. 31, Missouri’s Cornerstone Species. MU Extension state forester Hank Stelzer will give an overview of white oaks and why they are at risk.
• Sept. 5, Basic Oak Ecology. John Kabrick of the U.S. Forest Service and Mike Leahy of the Missouri Department of Conservation will provide an understanding of why oaks grow where they do, how they grow from seed to mature tree and efforts to restore these species.
• Sept. 7, Oak Management for Wildlife. Brian MacGowan, Purdue University wildlife extension specialist, will discuss how to manage white oak forests for wildlife that depend on them.
• Sept. 12, Oaks for the Birds. Frank Thompson, research wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service, will discuss how different songbirds respond to different forest types and stages.
• Sept. 14, Goods From the Woods. Brian Brookshire, executive director of the Missouri Forest Products Association, covers markets and products of upland oaks. Mike Morris, forest products program supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation, will discuss how oaks contribute to local and state economies.
