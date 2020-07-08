The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages Missourians to make a splash this summer by getting outdoors and frogging. Frogging season began at sunset Tuesday, June 30 and runs through October 31.
Those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs.
Children 15 and under and residents 65 and older are not required to have a permit.
The daily limit is eight frogs of both species combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. Only the daily limit may be possessed on waters and banks of waters where hunting. Daily limits end at midnight.
“Froggers who catch their daily limits before midnight and want to return for more frogging after midnight must remove the daily limit of previously caught frogs from the waters or banks before returning,” states a conservation department release.
Those using a fishing permit may take frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing or pole and line.
With a small-game hunting permit, frogs may be harvested using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net. The use of artificial light is permitted.
