Gas prices make boaters save up for July 4th holiday

Current gas prices have many boaters throughout the country saving and waiting for Independence Day to get out on the water, which could result in one of the busiest on-water holidays in decades.
According to a press release from Boat Owners Association of The United States, boaters need to be prepared and boat safely.
“We are anticipating a tsunami of boaters like never before seen,” said John Condon, vice president of towing services for BoatUS. “Our members are telling us that they’re waiting until the July Fourth holiday weekend to take their boats out.”
Capt. Travis Coleman, owner of TowBoatUS Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, is also anticipating a record number of boaters this year and makes the point that boaters should prepare before they even leave for the lake.
“There are some essential steps boaters should take before they launch a boat at the ramp or from a slip,” Coleman noted. “Make sure your boat is safe for you and any passengers by inspecting your bilge pump, control cables, electrical components, fluids, and safety gear, to include properly sized life jackets for the operator and all passengers.”
Boaters who find themselves in need can call for on-water assistance at 800-391-4869 or download the BoatUS App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.