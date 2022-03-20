Get tips on storing archery equipment at virtual MDC program

One of the keys to successful archery hunting is knowing how to store equipment in-between seasons so it will be ready next fall.
People who want to learn more about caring for archery equipment between hunting seasons should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Learning Archery: Bow Winterization” on March 27.
This free online program will be from 9-10 a.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.
At the March 27 program, MDC community education assistant Stacy Wheatley will discuss how to store archery equipment so everything’s in shape for shooting when hunting seasons roll around in the fall.
Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/183221 for this free program.
