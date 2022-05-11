Giant bag propels Palmer to victory in fishing tourney

The Smithville Bassmasters held their third tournament of the 2022 season at Lake of the Ozarks, April 30 and May 1.
According to a press release, member Clay Palmer started Day Two of the event in fourth place with a 4-pound deficit, but rallied on the final day with a five-fish catch of 21.48 pounds to help secure the win with a final weight of 33.73 pounds.
The event’s big bass of 7.1 pounds anchored Palmer’s limit on May 1.
“I had an awesome day of fishing,” he said. “That big fish was the biggest fish I’ve ever caught sight-fishing!”
Russell Matt claimed second-place honors with a two-day total of 30.16 pounds for 10 fish. Hunter Ballew took third with 24.39 pounds for his two-day showing. Jerry McVey claimed the co-angler big bass of 3.87 pounds.
Twenty-two anglers took part in the event launching out of Ozark Village Resort in Lake Ozark. The anglers brought in a total of 104 black bass for 231.79 pounds, 103 were released back into the lake alive.
For more information about the Smithville Bassmasters club, visit Smithvillebassmasters.com or facebook.com/smithvillebassmasters.
