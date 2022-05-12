SMITHVILLE — Cyclists from the around the region and beyond will return to downtown Smithville before the sun rises Saturday, May 14, to take part in the Humphrey’s Gravel Grinder bicycle race. The annual event includes chip-timed races with 25- to 200-mile options. Race day starts at 6 a.m.
All race proceeds benefit Smithville Parks and Recreation. The event is organized and supported by the Smithville Bike Co-op, Smithville Main Street District and the parks department.
Spectators along with cyclists’ family and friends are welcome to attend and cheer on the cyclists as all races begin downtown off Main Street. Parking will be limited as roads around Smithville’s downtown will be closed for the event.
There will also be family-friendly events throughout the day including a fun ride on the Main Street Trail; a kids car race with motorized cars, trucks and tractors down Bridge Street; a vendor event hosted by Smithville Main Street District; a mental health fair with local resources; live music on the Ali Kemp Memorial stage in Courtyard Park; and food for purchase from the Chops BBQ food truck.
For more details, visit bikereg.com/humphrey-100-gravel-grinder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.