With their own holiday and the most watched weather forecast of the year, groundhogs have reigned through folklore as a predictor of how much winter is left in the season.
On Feb. 2, people watch to see if groundhogs will see their shadow. If they do, because it's sunny, it means the animals predict six more weeks of winter. If they do not, because it's cloudy, spring will come early.
Unfortunately, the OG of American predictors, Punxsutawney Phil, only has an accuracy rate of around 39%, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Staten Island Chuck has a better average, coming in around 70%. The Farmer's Almanac has even better odds at 80%.
Yet, there's more to know about this famous rodent than having a special day dedicated to its shadow.
Also known as woodchucks, groundhogs spend the cold months in an underground burrow, hibernating winter away. They are often seen waddling along in summer and early fall, gorging on plants before their winter's nap. Groundhogs are stout animals with strong legs built for digging. They are expert homebuilders that can sometimes complete a burrow in a single day, states an MDC release.
Groundhogs are covered with a grizzly brown fur and thick grey undercoat. According to the MDC, they're 1 to 2 feet long and can weigh 4 to 14 pounds, although Phil has tipped the scales at 20 pounds. They're heaviest in the fall just before hibernation and awaken skinny in the spring, sometimes at half their fall weight.
People can watch for their winter dens in wooded or brushy areas. There they will build a complex tunnel system, complete with nest, front door, side entrances and a separate bathroom. By early November, most groundhogs are already hibernating. Only after an uncommonly warm spell will groundhogs awaken and crawl out of their burrows. In this area, groundhogs begin emerging in February. Contrary to popular belief, they come out looking for plants to eat rather than their shadows, states the conservation release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.