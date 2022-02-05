Groundhogs only get respect one day a year, Feb. 2. Folklore says if the sun shines that day and a groundhog sees their shadow, then six more winter weeks follow. No shadow means spring is right around the corner, so get the garden tiller out.
If you forget about groundhogs on Feb. 2, fear not. Vance Randolph, Ozark folklorist, wrote that old-timers swore that Feb. 14 is the best groundhog weather prediction day. Either way, groundhogs know they’re halfway through winter.
Spotting a groundhog, on Groundhog Day is as uncertain as Missouri weather. They hibernate in an underground den below the frost line if the weather cold. Although, a sunny warmup might wake them from hibernation for a look around, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Except for Punxsutawney Phil, who did see his shadow this year, groundhogs don’t get much attention. Groundhogs, also know as woodchuck or whistle pig, are rodents and related to squirrels and beavers. Their talent is digging, not chucking wood, which does draw attention when they burrow near gardens or under foundations. In the wild they dig dens under rocks, tree roots, and embankments. Many mammals and other types of wildlife use their abandoned dens as homes. There is usually a soccer ball size mound of dirt next to the den opening.
People usually see them grazing low to the ground, groundhogs are vegetarians dining on succulent grasses, forbs, fruits, and flowers. Or standing upright on their hind legs to watch for danger. They are prey for larger carnivores. Their whistle pig name is earned because they emit a loud, shrill whistle if startled. Groundhogs pose no threats to people or pets but will defend themselves if cornered.
Luckily for people annoyed by their digging talents, groundhogs are easily trapped in cage traps and removed. A bit of cantaloupe or any tasty fruit or vegetable will entice them in. They are anxious on warm winter days for spring and something to eat, plus, their mating season begins soon after they emerge from hibernation.
