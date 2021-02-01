University of Missouri Extension will once again offer homeowners an online program on how to keep lawn fertilizers and pesticides from reaching streams, according to an extension press release.
The seven-part “Healthy Yards for Clear Streams” kicks off Feb. 23. Participants not familiar with MU Extension’s online learning format will get a brief orientation and receive materials for the first module.
“Each module contains short prerecorded videos on the week’s subject along with a self-assessment quiz and a simple assignment,” said course facilitator Hank Stelzer, MU Extension state forestry specialist.
There will also be a discussion forum so participants can ask questions during the week as they view videos or work on assignments.
On Tuesday, March 2, there will be a live “Ask the Expert” Zoom session in which the presenter answers questions posted in the forum as well as questions participants might bring to the evening. The session will be recorded and made available for those unable to attend.
Participants will receive materials for the next module the following day, and the process repeats until the final live Zoom session on April 13.
Those who complete the assignments in all seven modules will earn their “Yard of Merit” certificate, signifying successful completion of the course.
Instructors will present best management concepts and practices for every aspect of home landscape.
“The end result is a beautiful yard that also helps protect water quality,” Stelzer said. “You can make a difference. ‘Healthy Yards for Clear Streams’ will show you how.”
The following is the schedule for icnluded lessons.
Feb. 23-March 2: Healthy Soils, Healthy Plants
March 3-9: Right Plant, Right Place
March 10-16: Basic Lawn Care
March 17-23: Gardens & Groundcovers
March 24-30: Basic Tree Care
March 31-April 6: Integrated Pest Management
April 7-13: Stormwater Management
Register at extension.missouri.edu/courses/healthy-yards-for-clear-streams-spring-2021.
