Help trees recover from drought
Submitted Photo/USDA Forest Service

Dry soil conditions can educe the life span of valuable landscape trees.

“Because they are difficult and expensive to replace, your trees need attention during and after periods of drought,” said University of Missouri Extension state forestry specialist Hank Stelzer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.