The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages everyone to plan for a safe Labor Day weekend.
“Whether you are on the water or on the road, it’s everyone’s responsibility to travel safely and observe all Missouri laws,” states a patrol press release.
The 2023 counting period for the Labor Day holiday will be from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. During this period in 2022, there were eight boating crashes, which included one fatality and five injuries. One person drowned over last year’s Labor Day holiday. Troopers arrested five people for boating while intoxicated during last year’s counting period, according to a release from the highway patrol.
Missouri’s boaters are asked to do their part by remaining alert for other boats and swimmers and to be courteous on the water.
Smaller vessels should yield right-of-way to larger vessels. Boaters should avoid overloading their boat with too many passengers and always pay close attention to the boats around them. Also keep life jackets handy or wear them while boating, states the patrol.
“Never operate a vehicle or vessel impaired. Alcohol affects a person’s judgment, reaction time, vision, coordination and comprehension. If alcohol is part of those water activities, drink responsibly and never operate a vessel after consuming alcohol,” reads the release.
Before taking the boat on the water, the highway patrol states operators should inspect fuel lines and hose connections for leaks and test the battery to confirm it is charged.
“When refueling, turn off any electrical devices that could create a spark. After refueling, open the engine compartment to visually inspect and smell for fuel leaks. Activate the blower system for at least 4 minutes before restarting the vessel,” reads the release.
In Missouri, seven people died and 398 were injured in 1,041 traffic crashes over the 2022 Labor Day holiday. This means one person was killed or injured every 11.5 minutes. Troopers arrested 121 people for driving while intoxicated during last year’s holiday weekend.
The Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways and waterways. Troopers on the roadways will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt and impaired driving laws in addition to being available to assist motorists.
