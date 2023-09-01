boating safety

Remember to share the waterway and have appropriate life jackets for all on board while in a vessel on the water, states the highway patrol.

 Metro Creative

The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages everyone to plan for a safe Labor Day weekend.

“Whether you are on the water or on the road, it’s everyone’s responsibility to travel safely and observe all Missouri laws,” states a patrol press release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.