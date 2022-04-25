Hummingbirds back in Missouri

The ruby-throated hummingbird have reappeared. Now is the time to put out your hummingbird feeders. Be on alert, hummingbirds will soon visit feeders as they migrate north.
This tiny bird with a long needle-like bills, hovers, and flies forward and backward with a humming sound. Their tiny wings are a blur-beating 75 times per second. Males are metallic green on top with a throat patch that flashes ruby red in the light but otherwise may look black. Females are metallic green on top with whitish underparts and pale buff sides.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, early spring arrivals rely on sap oozing from sapsucker-drilled holes and insects for food. They soon switch to eating nectar from many different flowers later in spring, as the weather warms. This gives them the energy needed to catch insects all day long to feed their young. Hummingbirds are important pollinators for many plant species that require just such a long-billed pollinator.
You can attract hummingbirds by planting Missouri native plants that supply them with nutrient-rich nectar that may provide up to 90% of their diet. Ruby-throated hummingbirds especially love red or orange tubular flowers, such as: cardinal flower, jewelweed, royal catchfly, fire pink, wild bergamot, trumpet creeper, native honeysuckles, red buckeye (a small tree), columbine, and Indian pink.
Whether they’re feeding daintily from a nectar feeder or flowers in your garden, it’s hard to find a bird more delightful to watch. Even when these tiny territorial birds engage in aerial battles, they are simply amazing.
Remember these simple tips when feeding hummingbirds:
Do not purchase nectar with red dye; this dye could be harmful to hummingbirds. Make your nectar by adding ¼ cup of sugar (don’t use honey or any other sweetener) to 1 cup of boiling water and mix well. Boiling the water will help the nectar last longer.
Change the nectar in your feeders at least once a week in cooler temperatures and once every 2 to 3 days when temperatures are above 80 degrees. Nectar can ferment, spoil, and grow bacteria or fungus which can be dangerous to hummingbirds.
Keep feeders clean. Use only vinegar and water to clean feeders. Trace amounts of cleaners left in feeders after thorough rinsing may harm hummingbirds.
Learn more about attracting hummingbirds at this Missouri Department of Conservation website: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/bird-feeding/attracting-hummingbirds.
