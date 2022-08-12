ruby-throated-hummingbir-3c_crop.jpg

This is the time when ruby throated hummingbirds are fueling up at flowers and feeders preparing for their long journey south.

 Submitted Photo/MDC

While kids and families lounge by the pool or sit in the backyard kiddie pool, hummingbirds are already busy preparing for fall. Little ones born last month have grown to full size by now. Look closely and you may see young and parents foraging together as they all fuel up to put on fat for their long journey south starting in mid-August, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Hummingbirds migrate as close as southern Florida and as far away as South America for the winter, so they need a lot of fuel for their trip.

