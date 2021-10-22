As fall continues to roll in and temperatures start dropping into the 40s in the morning, hummingbirds, like others, are starting to migrate.
So while people have enjoyed feeding hummingbirds in the summer months, when do you take down your hummingbird feeders?
As daylight decreases and temperatures drop, hummingbirds will being their migration south for the winter. Leaving your feeder up through the end of October or for two weeks after you see the last hummingbird visit is a good rule of thumb, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
A common myth is that leaving feeders up with keep hummingbirds from migrating. This is not true as light and temperature cues are the driving force for most animals' migration.
