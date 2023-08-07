Hummingbirds starting feeding frenzy

April began the migration of ruby throated hummingbirds here in Missouri. These birds are easily noticeable by their fast movements, excited chipping, and the bright red throats of the males. After pairing in mid-May, hummingbirds will typically raise two broods during the summer.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a decline of feeder visits may be noticed as parents are busy catching insects for their young. However, in August, peak hummingbird migration is approaching and feeders will be teeming with life again. During this time of year, you could notice other visitors like Rufous hummingbirds, Anna’s hummingbirds, or the Mexican violetear.
Hummingbirds have high metabolisms, which means they need to eat often. Planting native wildflowers like trumpet creeper, red columbine, cardinal flower, red buckeye, and royal catchfly are just a few that these small birds thrive from throughout the months they are here.
People also supplement feeding using artificial feeders. Four parts boiling water to 1 part sugar is the safest, most effective solution to feed your visiting hummingbirds. Red food coloring and store-bought red solutions are not necessary and could potentially harm them.
Hummingbirds take seasonal cues to start migrating south and leaving feeders up until end of September or the beginning of October will not keep them from migration to Central America. This just ensures all, including the slower ones, have options for fuel on their travels.
