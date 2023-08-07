Hummingbirds starting feeding frenzy

Feeding hummingbirds will be seen more now as they prepare to migrate.

April began the migration of ruby throated hummingbirds here in Missouri. These birds are easily noticeable by their fast movements, excited chipping, and the bright red throats of the males. After pairing in mid-May, hummingbirds will typically raise two broods during the summer.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a decline of feeder visits may be noticed as parents are busy catching insects for their young. However, in August, peak hummingbird migration is approaching and feeders will be teeming with life again. During this time of year, you could notice other visitors like Rufous hummingbirds, Anna’s hummingbirds, or the Mexican violetear.

