Hunters donate almost 243,000 pounds of deer meat

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri are grateful to the thousands of Missouri deer hunters who donated 242,774 pounds of venison to the state’s Share the Harvest program this past deer season, including 5,053 whole deer, according to an MDC press release.
MDC and CFM also appreciate the participating meat processors throughout the state who grind the donated deer meat into ready-to-use packages, and the many sponsors who financially support the program.
Meat-processing fees are covered entirely or in part by numerous local sponsors, along with statewide sponsors that include Shelter Insurance, Bass Pro Shops, Feeding Missouri, and MDC.
The donated deer meat goes to local food banks and food pantries to help feed hungry Missourians all around the state. To get Share the Harvest venison, contact local food banks or food pantries.
Share the Harvest is coordinated by MDC and CFM and is celebrating 30 years of helping to feed hungry Missourians. Since the program was started in 1992, it has provided nearly 5 million pounds of lean, healthy venison to help feed hungry Missourians, including this past season’s donations.
“Hunters started Share the Harvest 30 years ago because they saw a need in their communities and hunters remain the driving force behind this popular program that helps feed our fellow Missourians who are in need,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “We sincerely thank the thousands of deer hunters who support Share the Harvest, along with the many participating meat processors and sponsors who help make it possible.”
CFM Executive Director Tyler Schwartze added, “Celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Share the Harvest this year is an amazing milestone. The donated venison stays in the local areas where the deer were harvested so it truly is helping out neighbors in need. We greatly appreciate all the citizens of this great state that have made this possible over the past three decades.”
For more information on Share the Harvest, visit confedmo.org/programs/outreach/share-the-harvest/.
