Improving Smithville habitat day coming April 1

The 9th Annual FISH Day is scheduled for April 1. FISH stands for Friends Improving Smithville Habitat. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Conservation, Clay County Parks Department and Burtons Bait and Tackle organize the event and request volunteers to help place large brush piles in Smithville Lake.
The event was created in 2012. To date, the group has installed over 800 brush piles that serve as cover for fish. If interested in volunteering for this event, reserve a spot with Eric Dennis, fisheries management biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, by calling 271-3100.
Brush pile maps and GPS coordinates are available under the Brochures and Maps section of nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Lakes/Smithville-Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.