SMITHVILLE — The 10th Annual FISH Day (Friends Improving Smithville Habitat) will take place Thursday, March 24.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Conservation, Clay County Parks Department and others organize the event and request volunteers to help place large brush piles in Smithville Lake.
The event was created in 2012. To date, the group has installed hundreds of brush piles that serve as cover for fish.
Anyone wanting to volunteer to help with FISH Day can Eric Dennis at 816-271-3100 or email Eric.Dennis@mdc.mo.gov. Dennis serves as the area's fisheries management biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
