SMITHVILLE — A sick bald eagle located by conservation agents at Smithville Lake died.
On Dec. 17, Cpl. Brian Bartlett with Missouri Department of Conservation responded to a call about an injured bald eagle at Smithville Lake. He transported the eagle to a local vet, where an X-ray found no shotgun injuries or broken wings.
Blood tests were performed to see if the protected bird suffered from lead poisoning or a bacterial infection.
It was discovered the eagle passed away from tumors on its kidneys and testicles, Bartlett said.
“It also had major renal failure,” he said. “The eagle’s body will be stored in cold storage until federal agents, who come around a couple times a year, will take the body for another autopsy. Once that is finished, the body is given to Native Americans for religious and cultural purposes.”
By federal law, it’s illegal to possess, use or sell eagle feathers — a policy that is meant to deter hunters from poaching the country's national bird. A violation can result in a fine of up to $200,000, one year of imprisonment or both.
Bartlett said the local vet thought the eagle might have been 12 to 15 years old. In the wild, a healthy eagle can live up to 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.