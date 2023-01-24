Jellyfish found throughout Missouri

The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is a species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats like in calm or standing waters such as some lakes, ponds, reservoirs or standing pools next to flowing water in the Show-Me State.

 Submitted Photo/Missouri Department of Conservation

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, jellyfish can be found in bodies of fresh water throughout the state.

The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is a species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats like in calm or standing waters such as some lakes, ponds, reservoirs or standing pools next to flowing water in the Show-Me State.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.