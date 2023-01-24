Jellyfish found throughout Missouri

The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is a species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats like in calm or standing waters such as some lakes, ponds, reservoirs or standing pools next to flowing water in the Show-Me State.
Submitted Photo/Missouri Department of Conservation
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, jellyfish can be found in bodies of fresh water throughout the state.
The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is a species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats like in calm or standing waters such as some lakes, ponds, reservoirs or standing pools next to flowing water in the Show-Me State.
Jellyfish lifecycle
This jellyfish has two life phases, a polyp form and a medusa form, each giving “birth” to the other, reports the MDC.
“The polyp is tiny and sessile (attached to a surface; not free-floating), like a very simple sea anemone or hydroid with only a few branches. The polyps form buds on their sides that separate to become new individuals. In this way, the polyps can form in colonies,” states the MDC online field guide at https://mdc.mo.gov/.
Most of the year, this jellyfish species is usually present only in the polyp form (or in a dormant, tiny, seedlike resting form called a podocyst). These are little seen or noticed, but they tolerate a wide range of temperatures.
“The free-swimming medusa phase has the typical jellyfish form: an umbrella-like body with a stomach (manubrium) extending downward from the center. At the bottom of the manubrium is the mouth opening, with four frilly lobes. A fringe of up to 400 tentacles lines the edge of the ‘umbrella.’ This creature is transparent or translucent, sometimes faintly tinted tan, gray, white, green, or blue. Four white, opaque patches sometimes appear in the body; these are the gonads (organs that produce sperm and eggs),” states the site.
When & where you can see them
In Missouri, the medusa form only occurs during mid to late summer, when surface waters reach about 80 degrees Fahrenheit. When fully grown, these jellyfish are about ½ an inch to 1 inch in size.
This species started to be found in England and North America in the late 1800s and mainland Europe in the early 1900s. This jellyfish has been found in at least 44 US states.
“It is difficult for researchers to measure populations of this animal, because it apparently spends most of its time in the hard-to-see polyp and podocyst stages. In many places, the more noticeable medusa form may only appear in the summers of certain years,” states the MDC site.
These gentle swimmers cannot tolerate much of a current, so in Missouri they usually occur in calm or standing waters.
“ They usually float just below the surface and when they appear are often seen in great numbers. They swim by pulsating contractions of the bell-like body,” states the MDC.
There have been reports of freshwater jellyfish in Ozark, Table Rock, Pomme de Terre, Stockton and Tom Sawyer lakes in Missouri.
Will they sting you?
The conservation department reports these types of jellyfish do have the same basic “stinging cells” on the tentacles, which are used for feeding, but these probably cannot penetrate human skin.
“A few people have reported itching or redness, but most people don’t feel them at all,” states the MDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.