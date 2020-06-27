July full of free park activities

SMITHVILLE — To celebrate July being Parks and Recreation month, Smithville's Parks and Recreation Department has filled the calendar with free activities for residents.
Throughout the month, participants will rotate through different city parks listening to story time, getting fit, participating in virtual summer camps, playing pickleball and basketball, creating art, doing yoga and participating in some additional featured activities.
The following is a calendar of events, times and locations.
Mondays host family storytime in the park beginning at 10 a.m. every week. Books will be read by a special guest reader each time and after, guests are invited to stay and play on the playground, states a press release.
• July 6 and 20 at Heritage Park, 320 E. Main St.
• July 13 and 27 at Smith's Fork Park, 1601 Highway DD
Every Tuesday is Fit Camp in the Park sponsored by Healthy Headquarters beginning at 7 a.m. in Smith's Fork Park. A full-body workout is designed to push participants through a series of movements to increase strength and endurance, a press release states. Each participant will also receive a coupon to use at Healthy Headquarters.
Wednesdays are designated for virtual summer camps found online at facebook.com/smithvilleparksandrec/.
On Thursdays, participants are invited to participate in Pickleball and Basketball from 8 a.m. to noon in Smith's Fork Park. Courts are open play, first come, first serve.
Fridays are sponsored by Kelly's Nook featuring Art in the Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Heritage Park. Participants will receive guidance and instruction to teach children how to explore creativity through paints, the release states. Canvases and supplies will be provided. Participation is limited to the first 25 people each week.
Saturdays will feature yoga in the park beginning at 9 a.m. sponsored by Indigo Vybe. Yoga teachers will be leading participants through a weekly yoga practice. Participants need to bring their own mat and water bottle, states a release. The class is open to people of all skill levels.
• July 4 and 25 in Helvey Park, 1 Helvey Drive
• July 11 in Smith's Fork Park
• July 18 in Heritage Park
Additional feature activities are listed below.
• Sunday, July 5 - Fly a kite at Smith's Fork Park
• Saturday, July 11 - Punt Pass Kick contest at Smithville High School's football field, 645 S. Commercial Ave.
• Sunday, July 12 - Walk your dog or go on a walk with a friend at Lake Remote Park and Nature Area (part of Smith's Fork Park)
• Saturday, July 18 - Movie in Courtyard Park, along the 100 block of Main St., sponsored by Pride Martial Arts and Chops BBQ
• Sunday, July 19 - Ride your bike at Lake Remote Park
• Sunday, July 26 - Pick up trash at any Smithville park
For more information visit the department's Facebook page by searching Smithville Parks and Rec.
