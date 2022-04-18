Kansas City Fountain Day honors Anita B. Gorman

KANSAS CITY — The annual Fountain Day for Kansas City will be held in the Northland for the first time and will honor Anita B. Gorman.
Kansas City is known as the “The City of Fountains” and the day honors the city’s turning on of its various fountains for the season. A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Northland fountain, located in Anita Gorman Park at North Oak Trafficway and Northeast Vivion Road in Kansas City.
“Those on hand will include KCMO City Park Board President Jack Holland and KCMO Parks Department Director Chris Cotten. Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate Kansas City’s singular and enshrined status as ‘The City of Fountains,’” states a release.
According to the Clay County Economic Development Council, Gorman will be on hand at the event to provide a history of the Kansas City parks system. Gorman, a longtime Northland resident, was the first woman appointed to the Kansas City Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners. She also served on the Missouri Conservation Commission from 1993 until 2005 and became the first woman to chair the commission in 1996.
“Early in the 1960s, Mrs. Gorman joined the fight to prevent commercial development of an open space near her home, an area that eventually became part of Kansas City’s park system and is today known as Anita Gorman Park. The first Kansas City fountain north of the Missouri River was built in this park and she helped to raise funds for it as well,” states a parks department release.
Gorman served from 1979 until 1991 and as president from 1986 to 1991.
“During her time on the park and recreation board, bonds were passed to support and expand the Kansas City Zoo; property for additional parks and boulevards were acquired; and restorative work on sculptures and monuments owned by Kansas City Parks and Recreation were performed,” states a release from Kansas City Parks.
“Mrs. Gorman has been a member of the City of Fountains Foundation since its beginnings in 1973. The foundation works in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department to operate and maintain Kansas City, Missouri’s 48 publicly owned fountains. As chair of the foundation’s Fundraising Committee, she has raised thousands of dollars to assist with renovations and maintenance of our beloved fountains,” states the parks release.
The Clay County Commission County Commission named a portion of Smithville Lake’s park area the Anita B. Gorman Hiking Trail and Prairie Restoration in her honor in the early 2000s.
