KC Zoo's polar bear Berlin dies

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Zoo staff is mourning the loss of 33-year-old polar bear Berlin. The polar bear had resided at the zoo for a decade, according to a release from the zoo.
Berlin was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States, and perhaps in North America, per the zoo's release.
Berlin had been experiencing hypertension and renal failure, and treatment options had been exhausted so the decision to euthanize the polar bear was made Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Berlin was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Dec. 11, 1989, a little over a month after the Berlin Wall fell, so she was given her unique name honoring the event. In 2012, Berlin was residing at Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth, Minnesota when it flooded, and famously swam to the perimeter wall of her habitat where she waited until staff arrived and discovered her. She was temporarily housed at Como Zoo in St. Paul. Berlin arrived in Kansas City in December 2012.
"Even in her senior years, Berlin remained in fair health and her personality still shone. An inoperable mass in her nasal cavity was found several years ago, but seemed to bother her very little. For the past several months, however, she had been treated for systemic hypertension, which was diagnosed using a copper-plate-based ECG built at the zoo," states a zoo release. "She was also subsequently diagnosed with renal failure."
While there was no cure, zoo staff were able to make her more comfortable through various treatments.
"Unfortunately, Berlin’s health had significantly declined yesterday morning, and it was determined there were no other additional medical options to improve her condition. She was euthanized surrounded by her caregivers," states the release.
The Association of Zoos & Aquariums notes that polar bears in AZA-accredited facilities have a median life expectancy of 23.4 years. According to the zoo’s conservation partner Polar Bears International, polar bears live an average of 15 to 18 years in the wild.
"Berlin was a beloved ambassador for her species and helped contribute to research that has benefited the wild polar bear population. Her animal care specialists commended her big personality and described her as 'smart and sassy' and say she gave all of her caregivers 'a run for their money,'" states the release.
