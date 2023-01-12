KC Zoo's polar bear Berlin dies

Kansas City metropolitan community and the Kansas City Zoo staff are mourning the passing of 33-year-old polar bear Berlin.

 Submitted Photo/KC Zoo

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Zoo staff is mourning the loss of 33-year-old polar bear Berlin. The polar bear had resided at the zoo for a decade, according to a release from the zoo.

Berlin was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States, and perhaps in North America, per the zoo's release.

