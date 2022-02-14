KEARNEY — The Parks and Recreation Department in Kearney added pickleball leagues to its offerings for spring youth sports.
The leagues will play Sundays on the city courts adjacent to Kearney High School on 19th Street. Leagues will be split into three divisions by age: 7 to 9, 10 to 12 and 13-17. In the first two weeks, there will be 45 minutes of instruction and 45 minutes of playing. The last four weeks will be tournament play.
All participants will receive a shirt and a ball. Paddles will be available to use if needed. To register and learn more, including fees, visit teamsideline.com/kearneymo.
