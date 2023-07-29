Keep pets safe when temperatures rise

Dogs with short noses or snouts, like the boxer or bulldog, are especially prone to heat stroke, along with overweight pets, and those with extremely thick fur coat.

Summer’s heat can be dangerous for your family pets. The American Red Cross has steps you can take to ensure your four-legged friends stays safe this summer.

First, don’t leave your pet in a hot vehicle, even for a few minutes. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees even with the windows cracked open, per the press release. 

