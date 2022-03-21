SMITHVILLE — Every Wednesday morning, from April through September, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville rolls out the "pink carpet" for a group of lady golfers who love a good time and an enjoyable round of golf.
The Paradise Pointe Ladies Golf Association (PPLGA) has one main rule: “Have a good time!” The women of varying golfing abilities play on one of the two 18-hole courses for league play. Some members enjoy friendships that have developed over many years, while others join as a way to make new friends in an atmosphere of fun and camaraderie, according to a press release.
General manager Eddie Hall and the professional staff at Paradise Pointe, ensure the golf experience is top notch for each lady, no matter their level of ability.
USGA Rules of Golf govern play, along with local rules that keep the league play as fun and stress free as possible. These golfers have also enjoyed watching eagles feeding their young and deer scamper across the fairway.
Play for the 2022 season of the PPLGA begins Wednesday morning, April 6. For more information or to join this group, contact Roberta Jones, secretary, via email: rfjones1949@yahoo.com.
