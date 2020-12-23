KEARNEY — At their Monday, Dec. 21 Board of Aldermen meeting, city leaders in Kearney accepted a land donation from developers Craig Porter and Chris Shipley in the Westwood Village subdivision that may be used in the future as a green space or pocket park.
The .34 acres off Chisam Road is the former site of the city’s Westwood lift station. Mayor Randy Pogue said the city has maintained the land with mowing since it was the former lift station site and will continue to do so if the donation is accepted.
“I recommend the board accept this donation of land, which cannot be used for a residential lot,” the mayor told aldermen.
Aldermen accepted the land.
