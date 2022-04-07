Learn about amphibians at April 20 MDC virtual program

Amphibians provide a number of benefits to humans and the croaks and calls that some make add to the enjoyment of spring and summer.
People who want to learn more about amphibians should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation free virtual program “Naturalist Notes: Amphibians” April 20, according to a press release.
This online program, which will be from 10-10:45 a.m. and is open to all ages, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/183245.
Defining what an amphibian is in a few words can be difficult because all amphibians don’t feature the same traits, but the word “amphibian” offers a good clue. It comes from a Greek word that means “two lives” and therein lies a good, basic definition of these creatures.
This name refers to the creatures’ life cycle that, with only a few exceptions, consists of a life cycle with both in-the-water and out-of-the-water components. Amphibians in Missouri include frogs, toads, and salamanders.
At the April 20 program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss the species of amphibians found in Missouri and talk about how they help humans. One way they help is through their diets. Frogs, toads, and salamanders have an insect diet that includes mosquitoes, termites, and other some insects that are termed pests.
These creatures also provide a therapeutic benefit — warm-weather months in Missouri just wouldn’t be the same without the deep croak of bullfrogs rolling in from a distant pond or the high trill of frogs and toads from elsewhere on the landscape.
This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.