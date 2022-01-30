Missouri's owl species include barn, barred, Eastern screech, great horned, long-eared, Northern saw-whet, short-eared and snowy owl.
For several species, including the barred owl, courtship and breeding take place from February through March in Missouri. Two or three white, round eggs are laid 20–40 feet above the ground in a tree cavity or occasionally in an abandoned hawk, crow, or squirrel nest. Incubation lasts 28 days, and the owlets are reared for 42 days.
Naturalist Tim Smith will present a virtual program on Owls of Missouri. The program will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Nesting season comes early for owls and they’re already hooting in anticipation. Learn about the common Missouri owls, what makes them effective nighttime hunters and how to identify them by sound.
This event is open to all ages. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182473.
