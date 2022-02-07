Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist Alyssa Garver will present a program on trout fishing, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
The clinic will begin with a discussion of how the types of bait and tackle differ from the common fishing pole setup, as well as regulations and locations to fish for trout. This is a virtual program. Registration is required with a valid email. The program link will be emailed to the participants the day of the program.
This event is open to all ages. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182359.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.