Wild edibles consist of much more than morel mushrooms. The forests and grasslands that stretch across the southern part of the state produce a bounty of natural foods that can add variety to any dinner table, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
People can learn more about edible plants that can be found March 5 at the virtual program “Wild Edibles.”
This free online program, which will be from 2-4 p.m., is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and by guest presenter Bo Brown. People can register for this program at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181324
The March 5 program that will be given by Brown, along with MDC Outdoor Education Center specialist Ali Underwood, will discuss the variety of food items the region’s landscape can provide for the table. Brown is a local author who has written a book on wild edibles. In addition to talking about what’s available, Brown and Underwood will also have tips about gathering and preparing these items for the table.
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.