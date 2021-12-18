Trout are a popular fish to catch in Missouri, but they’re not native to the Show-Me State. Many of the rainbow and brown trout found in Missouri streams and at trout parks began their lives in a Missouri Department of Conservation cold-water hatchery.
People can learn more about the unique process of raising trout Dec. 30 at MDC’s virtual program “The Hatchery In Pictures.” This free online program will be 6-7 p.m. and is being conducted by staff at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center. This program, which will be instructed by MDC Naturalist Leah Eden, will be a photographic tour of Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery. Eden will talk about the facility’s history, how trout are raised at the hatchery, and where they are stocked. This program is designed for all ages, according to the MDC.
People can register for this program at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181334
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. The program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
