While traveling to distant forests may be enjoyable to find eye-catching fall color, a variety of native grasses, wildflowers, and shrubs can add color to a homeowner's own yard in autumn. Plus these plants are now habitats that benefit insects and wildlife at other times in the year.
People can learn more about adding fall color around their homes at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free virtual program “Native Plants: Gardening for Fall Color.” This online program will be from 10-10:45 a.m. on Sept. 22 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, according to a press release.
This program is open to all ages. People can register for this event at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/179469
At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordi Raos will share information on plants that can add beauty and habitat benefits to yards, flower gardens and other spaces around the house.
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.