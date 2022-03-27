Learn how to attract pollinators at MDC virtual program

Bees and monarch butterflies are the creatures often thought of when pollination is mentioned, but they’re not the only pollinators that can be attracted to yards and gardens.
People can learn how to make yards, gardens or those combined more inviting to a wider variety of pollinators at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free virtual program “Native Plants: Pollinator Gardening.” This online program will be from 10-10:45 a.m. on March 30 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.
This program is open to all ages and free, but registration is required to participate. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters. People can register for this event at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182792.
At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordi Raos will share information on plants that can add beauty and pollination benefits to yards, flower gardens and other space around the house. Learn how to attract hummingbirds, a variety of butterfly species, bees, and other pollinating creatures.
