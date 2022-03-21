In a virtual program starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, naturalist Jessie Ballard with the Missouri Department of Conservation will walk participants through some identification tips.
As the snow melts, signs of spring can be seen everywhere from birds migrating back to Missouri to blooms on the forest floor. Let’s explore the beauty and uniqueness of ephemeral wildflowers.
Learn how to identify spring wildflowers and which ones you may see in your own backyard. The program is recommended for ages 12 and up.
Register is required with a valid email address to receive the program link: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182994.
