Learn tips to continue feeding birds this winter

As fall starts to transition to winter, some people begin feeding birds.
To attract a variety of birds, set up several kinds of feeders to suit the feeding needs of different birds. Low platforms or feeding on the ground will bring in juncos, doves and native sparrows. Higher platform feeders with sunflower seeds will attract cardinals, finches and chickadees, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Hanging feeders will feed woodpeckers and nuthatches.
"Be careful placing feeders near windows where vegetation or sky is reflected. If you hear or see birds hit your window, treat the window immediately by putting bird silhouettes on the outside, or netting on your windows so the birds know the window is not a pass-through or escape route," states a release. "Window strikes are the second-largest contributor to wild bird mortality."
By putting out a particular type of feed, you can choose the birds you want to attract. Black oil sunflower seeds are a good all-around choice, preferred by the goldfinch, cardinal, chickadee, purple finch, tufted titmouse and others. To attract different birds, hang some beef tallow in a suet feeder or mesh bag. The conservation department also recommends keeping a supply of water available as birds need water for drinking and bathing.
"In addition to selecting the right seed for your bird-feeding stations, you can attract more birds to your yard with native plants that provide cover and additional seeds and insects. Shrubby areas provide great cover for birds, leaf litter houses insects for them to eat, and brush piles do both," states the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.