SMITHVILLE — Northland Outdoor Adventure and Smithville Parks and Recreation are uniting for a free instructional class that covers the basics of water safety and kayaking.
The class is 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Smithville Lake. Program attendants will meet in the parking lot between the dam and the Jerry L. Litton Center parking lot.
The Learn to Kayak class is a free class for children and adults ages 10 and older. All equipment is provided including the kayak, paddle, life jacket and instruction.
Limited spots are available so registration is required. Register online at smithvilleparksrec.com.
