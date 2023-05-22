Leave baby animals alone in wild

Spring in Missouri is a time for newness. New flowers are budding, new sprouts are pushing their way through the soil, and newborn animals are learning to make their own way in the world. Wild animal babies are an adorable representation of springtime and produce a happy, excited response from all who witness them. The human love for wild babies, however, can sometimes be a detriment to their well-being, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
When wild young are found alone, it is often assumed that the animal has been abandoned by its mother and left alone to die. Fortunately for these babies, that is rarely the case. Young animals in the wild are often left alone by mother for long periods of time while she finds food to nourish herself and her young.
Mom hides her babies in what she believes to be a safe spot and will return to them when it’s time to feed them or settle down for the night. Sometimes the babies may get curious and wonder a small distance from where mom left them to hide, but these adventurous younglings will be found as soon as mom gets back.
The amazing thing about wild babies is that they were built for the wild and whatever conditions it may bring; they are durable enough to make their way in the world without any interference from humans, according to the MDC.
So, what should you do if you find a wild baby? Short answer: nothing. If the animal is in good health and is just exploring its surroundings, enjoy the sight and give it a respectful distance. If the animal is found in a dangerous area or stranded outside of its nest, simply return it to the nest or a nearby safe area and leave it be. Taking a wild animal from its natural habitat is extremely stressful and can cause a lot more harm than good. The best way to love these young animals is to leave them wild.
