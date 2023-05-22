Leave baby animals alone in wild

MDC conducts a survey on deer fawn during summer months near Maysville.

 Submitted Photo/MDC

Spring in Missouri is a time for newness. New flowers are budding, new sprouts are pushing their way through the soil, and newborn animals are learning to make their own way in the world. Wild animal babies are an adorable representation of springtime and produce a happy, excited response from all who witness them. The human love for wild babies, however, can sometimes be a detriment to their well-being, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

When wild young are found alone, it is often assumed that the animal has been abandoned by its mother and left alone to die. Fortunately for these babies, that is rarely the case. Young animals in the wild are often left alone by mother for long periods of time while she finds food to nourish herself and her young.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.