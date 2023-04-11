Legion riders take to road for club fun, benefit of others

Dave Hayes, a member of the American Legion Post 58 Riders, and Bill Gagnon, director for the riders for the last five years, take a look at their Harley-Davidson bikes. Both bikes will be seen at least monthly as the men enjoy riding with the organization.
The chaplain for the Smithville Post 58 Legion Riders offers a blessing of safety, whether the group is offering to serve as escort for a soldier's remains as the person is taking to his or her final resting place or their monthly fun rides.
Darrell Clark, a founding member of the American Legion Post 58 riders in Smithville, stands next to his Harley-Davidson Tri Glide before a past poker run fundraiser. Clark served 21 years in the Marines. He served in Vietnam in 1968, landing in the country on his 18th birthday.
SMITHVILLE — Barring inclement weather Saturday morning, April 15, the American Legion Riders from Post 58 in Smithville will take off for their first ride of the season: the Cabin Fever Ride, which heads to Rulo, Nebraska.
Bill Gagnon, who has served as director for the riders for the last five years, wants the community to understand riders head out monthly to have fun, aid charitable causes and that the large group of motorcycle riders, often clad in leather, aren't up to anything nefarious.
“Wave, we’ll wave back,” he said. “We aren’t a gang. We are a club. We are local citizens having fun.”
Gagnon also thinks everyone should know the group is full of veterans.
"We are all veterans or children of veterans. I know for myself and my wife, we can trace our roots back to the Revolutionary War to wars in the 20th century. We are patriotic," he said.
Third, Gagnon said that minus the first ride of the year, riders pay to participate in rides.
“In doing so, we are helping out others,” he explained. “Most of the proceeds are collected for veterans in need. Most of us are veterans and we aim to help others. Sometimes, we help community members whose needs are brought to our attention.”
The riders group makes significant contributions to the three veterans' homes in central and northwestern Missouri: Cameron, Warrensburg and Mt. Vernon.
The riders are also known for outreach. They have raised funds for Toys for Tots and make a pilgrimage in early December each year to take toys to Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in Kansas City.
Funds raised are done either through music bingo and raffles during the late fall and winter or the poker runs scheduled monthly. The first poker run of the season will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29. The runs continue the third Saturday of the month through October. November is an earlier ride.
“We also reach out to families that need extra help after a tragedy hits,” Gagnon said. “We have also started to donate to youth organizations. This is a new area for us.”
Along with the toys and monetary aid, the riders also have served as escorts for the remains of soldiers who were lost in war. The riders have escorted two World War II veterans as well as a soldier who served in Afghanistan.
“We also found ourselves in Des Moines to honor 13,” Gagnon said. “There were two wives and 11 veterans who had no family, but we stood in to honor their memories.”
Gagnon said the riders range in age from their 20s to their 80s.
“We have a great camaraderie,” he said. “We have men and women; female vets, male vets and children of vets. It’s quite a bond.”
To be a member of the riders, individuals must also be members of the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion or a member of the auxiliary.
Three charter members still ride, brothers and founders Darrell and Blake Clark as well as the organization’s treasurer, Jim Doyle. Gagnon said the group has 72 members with 35 active participants.
“We have riders who may be newer to those experienced and everything in between,” Gagnon said. “The effort we have is to make people feel comfortable and that they are in the right place.”
