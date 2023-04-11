SMITHVILLE — Barring inclement weather Saturday morning, April 15, the American Legion Riders from Post 58 in Smithville will take off for their first ride of the season: the Cabin Fever Ride, which heads to Rulo, Nebraska.

Legion riders take to road for club fun, benefit of others

Dave Hayes, a member of the American Legion Post 58 Riders, and Bill Gagnon, director for the riders for the last five years, take a look at their Harley-Davidson bikes. Both bikes will be seen at least monthly as the men enjoy riding with the organization.

Bill Gagnon, who has served as director for the riders for the last five years, wants the community to understand riders head out monthly to have fun, aid charitable causes and that the large group of motorcycle riders, often clad in leather, aren't up to anything nefarious.

Legion riders take to road for club fun, benefit of others

The chaplain for the Smithville Post 58 Legion Riders offers a blessing of safety, whether the group is offering to serve as escort for a soldier's remains as the person is taking to his or her final resting place or their monthly fun rides.
Legion riders take to road for club fun, benefit of others

The riders start at the post on 92 Highway.
Legion riders take to road for club fun, benefit of others

The riders take off from the American Post Legion No. 58. Remember to wave when the riders pass by.
Legion riders take to road for club fun, benefit of others

Darrell Clark, a founding member of the American Legion Post 58 riders in Smithville, stands next to his Harley-Davidson Tri Glide before a past poker run fundraiser. Clark served 21 years in the Marines. He served in Vietnam in 1968, landing in the country on his 18th birthday.

Bill Gagnon, who has served as American Legion Riders director for the riders for the last five years, wants the community to understand riders head out monthly to have fun, aid charitable causes.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.