Liberty Community Center outdoor pools remain open Aug 18, 2023 LIBERTY — As the new school year is nearing and summer is winding down, the Liberty Parks & Recreation Department shared the change in the Liberty Community Center outdoor pool hours.The pools will be open noon to close on weekends and holidays from Aug. 23 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Hours are: noon to 8 p.m., Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; and noon to 6 p.m. Labor Day.
