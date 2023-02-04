Zyros Buharivala's Eagle Scout project included an overhaul of the outdoor classroom at Warren Hills Elementary. Work included more gravel, easier access to the tiered seating, a whiteboard and tables.
Zyros Buharivala, left, learned in January he won the distinction of having the Eagle Project of the Year during the North Star District dinner for area scouts. The dinner honors the achievements of new Eagle Scouts and adults in scouting.
Zyros Buharivala, pushing the wheelbarrow, directs the action at his Eagle Scout project at Warren Hills Elementary School.
Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo
The finalized outdoor classroom is seen here from another angle.
Submitted Photo
Zyros Buharivala united a couple dozen volunteers to help him with his Eagle Scout project over the summer at Warren Hills Elementary.
Submitted Photo
LIBERTY — When a scout gets ready to pursue his or her Eagle Scout project, troop leaders and leadership coaches offer recommendations to the scouts.
Zyros Buharivala, a Liberty North junior with Troop No. 376, reached out to staff at his former elementary school, Warren Hills Elementary, for guidance on his project.
“When it was time for me to pick, I asked around and nothing truly caught my eye,” Buharivala said. “I called the vice principal, Dr. Matthew Krohne, and found out he was a part of my scout troop and an Eagle Scout, too.”
Buharivala said he remembered the outdoor classroom with its tiered rocks and remembered that his own classes during his elementary years seldom used the outdoor space.
“I just wanted to do a bigger project,” he explained. “I wanted an impactful project too, so I decided the outdoor classroom got an overhaul.”
Buharivala said he had a team of around 30 scout volunteers and another 10 supporters helped him with the project throughout the summer. He praised community partners including Lowe’s and Martin Marietta Materials.
“In doing these projects, we have a limited budget and the scope of this project required 22 tons of gravel,” he said. “Martin Marietta helps us with all the gravel. It was greatly appreciated. I’m also grateful for my scoutmaster David Foster and coach Allen Harris. They are two people who helped steer and support me through this."
Buharivala's project won the Eagle Scout Project of the Year honor during the North Star District dinner for area scouts in late January. The dinner honors the achievements of new Eagle Scouts and adults in scouting.
