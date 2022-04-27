LIBERTY — Liberty Public Works offers a biannual tree limb disposal. April tree limb yard dates are scheduled for:
• 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28;
• 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 29; and
• 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 30.
The limb yard is typically open for a few days in the last full week in April and October, and as needed after storms. Only tree limbs may be brought to the area. Other yard waste will not be accepted. No commercial vehicles will be allowed to access the site. Liberty residents must provide proof of residency.
The disposal site is located on Missouri Highway 210, approximately half a mile east of Missouri Highway 291. Residents should watch for signage identifying the site area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.