featured top story Liberty outdoor pool moves to weekend hours only Aug 23, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Aqua Zip ‘N at the Liberty Community Center pool will be in use a few more weekends. Courier-Tribune File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — As summer is winding down and the school year is now here, the Liberty Community Center outdoor pool will be changing its hours to accommodate school being back in session.According to Liberty Parks staff, the pool will be closed weekdays Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. The pool will be open noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays and Labor Day. The Ruth Moore spray ground and City Park spray ground will remain open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Sept. 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Liberty Community Center Labor Day Ruth Moore City Park Spray Park Weekend Hours Only × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty outdoor pool moves to weekend hours only Popcorn in the Park Friday Princess Diana ‘not coerced or bullied into 1995 Panorama interview’ says BBC veteran David Dimbleby Mullet medalists: Wisconsin boys take top honors in business-in-front, party-in-back hairstyle Holdout S Jessie Bates joins Bengals, signs franchise tender Fauci’s exit: Friends, foes sound off on tenure from COVID-19 to animal testing Daniel Kaluuya can't wait to watch Black Panther sequel as a fan Joseph Kosinski claims 'old-school' nature of Top Gun: Maverick makes it successful Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMassive upscale Liberty development plan proposes residential, retail spacesLiberty first responders save mother of 3's lifeFormer Kearney wrestling coach passesSarah C. OlsonTwo clerks indicted for stealing $663,000 from small town in St. Louis County2 Kearney employees complete apprenticeshipMDC shares videos about Missouri's sand prairiesSmithville earns revitalization awardWeekend events include beer tasting, music, ice creamEagles return talent under Davis' final season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.