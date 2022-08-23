stock_aquazip

The Aqua Zip ‘N at the Liberty Community Center pool will be in use a few more weekends. 

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — As summer is winding down and the school year is now here, the Liberty Community Center outdoor pool will be changing its hours to accommodate school being back in session.

According to Liberty Parks staff, the pool will be closed weekdays Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.