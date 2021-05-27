LIBERTY — Summer is coming, and the spraygrounds and the outdoor pool at the Liberty Community Center are scheduled to open Saturday, May 29. They will be open through Sept. 6.
LCC outdoor pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
Aug. 24 through Sept. 6, pool hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays and Labor Day. The pool is closed weekdays. Day passes are available.
Ruth Moore sprayground is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The sprayground is free and open to the public.
City Park will feature a new sprayground and is still under construction. Parks Director BJ Staab said the tentative opening could be early July.
