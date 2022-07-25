LIBERTY — Liberty parks are going to be busy places Thursday, July 28.
First up, from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be popsicles in the park at City Park, 970 S. 291 Highway. It's a chance to get a free popsicle, see the improvements to City Park and the new splash pad as well as contributed to the "Imagine Liberty 2032" Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
This plan will help shape Liberty's parks and recreation programs for the next 10 years or more, and is pivotal in prioritizing limited resources in the manner Liberty citizens identify as most desirable and needed. The project website is imagineliberty2032.com.
An hour later, starting at 4 p.m., Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. and the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at the Anderson Dog Park, which is inside the larger Ruth Moore Park, 401 Grover St.
According to HDLI, there will be free Kona Ice frozen treats and pup cups in special flavors such as chicken, beef and vegetable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.