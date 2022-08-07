LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks and Recreation Foundation kicked off its annual fundraising efforts in July. The foundation provides scholarships for Parks & Rec programs and Liberty Community Center memberships to ensure "no child or family is turned away because of the inability to pay."
The foundation also helps "install highly desirable park and facility amenities that would otherwise be beyond the scope of traditional funding sources," according to a press release.
The Tee It Up Fore Parks scramble golf tournament is part of these fundraising efforts. This year’s tournament is scheduled on Friday, Aug. 12, at WinterStone Golf Course. More information, including sponsorship opportunities and team registration is available online at libertymissouri.gov/LPRFGolfTournament.
Since the scholarship program began in 2009, it has provided more than $125,000 in scholarships, assisting more than 1,600 children and families. Scholarship eligibility is based on the same criteria as the Liberty Public School District’s free and reduced lunch program.
Once scholarship needs are met, all remaining donations received through the annual campaign are used to support programs or projects that are outside the scope of the Parks & Rec Department’s normal budget. In 2022, the Foundation has set a fundraising goal of $90,000 that will be used to restore the Liberty Performing Arts Theatre seating and replace the existing Bennett Park playground on Lake Road with a new, inclusive playground with new play surfacing.
In the last few years, the Foundation’s fundraising efforts have brought the following projects to Liberty:
• Shade structure at Capitol Federal Sports Complex;
• Multiuse trail at Ruth Moore Park;
• We-Go-Round accessible play equipment at City Park;
• AED machine and lobby furniture at the Liberty Community Center;
• Two shade structures for the Liberty Community Center outdoor pool;
• Installation of stair lighting and audio/video equipment upgrades in the Liberty Performing Arts Theatre;
• Partial funding for installation of a new playground outside of the Liberty Community Center; and
