Cap Fed Sports Complex

The Capitol Federal Sports Complex of Liberty gained a shade structure from the Liberty Parks & Recreation Foundation funding.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks and Recreation Foundation kicked off its annual fundraising efforts in July. The foundation provides scholarships for Parks & Rec programs and Liberty Community Center memberships to ensure "no child or family is turned away because of the inability to pay."

The foundation also helps "install highly desirable park and facility amenities that would otherwise be beyond the scope of traditional funding sources," according to a press release.

