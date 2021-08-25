Liberty Parks seeks volunteers for park clean-ups

LIBERTY — Liberty Parks & Recreation is looking for individuals and groups to pick up litter in more than 500 acres of parkland and along 10 miles of trails within the city limits of Liberty, according to the parks website.
LPR will provide trash bags to all volunteers and ask the volunteer leader to complete a waiver at the time of supply pick up. Pick-up of supplies will be at Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
Volunteers are needed Friday, Aug. 27 in Stocksdale Park, 901 S, La Frenz Road; and Friday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 6 in Capitol Federal Sports Complex, 2200 Old Missouri Highway 210.
For more information, contact Hailey Kellerstrass, community services manager, at 439-4396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.