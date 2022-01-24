Liberty Parks staff captures overall top trophy at maintenance rodeo

LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks & Rec staff traveled to St. Joseph early last week to test their skills in the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association Park Maintenance Rodeo.
There were 51 participants on teams from Grain Valley, Grandview, Lee's Summit, Maryville, Pleasant Hill, two teams from St. Joseph and two from Liberty.
Teams put their skills to the test in: the skid loader obstacle course; zero-turn mower obstacle course; irrigation assembly puzzle; backpack blower obstacle course; and truck and trailer obstacle course.
Parks Director BJ Staab attended the event with his staff.
"I know I have a very skilled maintenance team but I was ecstatic to see them showcase their talents and win against other cities," he said.
Members of Team Liberty won several first and second-place finishes with the city of Liberty taking the first place overall trophy.
