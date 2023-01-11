LIBERTY — With the mild temperatures to start 2023, Liberty residents may already be thinking about parks and play time within the city. For Parks Director BJ Staab, the efforts to continue reinvigorating the parks system is an ongoing passion.

Two of the additions coming in 2023 are four more pickleball courts, constructed south of the existing quad at the Westboro/Canterbury courts at 1030 S. Withers Road. The other major addition will be nine batting cages at Capitol Federal Sports Complex off Old Missouri Highway 210.

