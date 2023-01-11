LIBERTY — With the mild temperatures to start 2023, Liberty residents may already be thinking about parks and play time within the city. For Parks Director BJ Staab, the efforts to continue reinvigorating the parks system is an ongoing passion.
Two of the additions coming in 2023 are four more pickleball courts, constructed south of the existing quad at the Westboro/Canterbury courts at 1030 S. Withers Road. The other major addition will be nine batting cages at Capitol Federal Sports Complex off Old Missouri Highway 210.
“We have been hearing from teams and coaches that come in to play tournaments at the complex,” Staab said. “The turf project has allowed us to be operational earlier in the season, but we have been lacking the controlled space that a batting cage provides.”
Currently, teams have to warm up on the turf or in an open area. Staab said it’s not ideal as balls go flying and it adds too much time for that warm-up. It’s better, he said, to be batting or pitching rather than retrieving balls.
“It’s a real benefit for the team,” he explained. “We are going to have our staff build the cages. The in-house work will save us some funds as well as many staffers have the abilities to build them. We hope to have them up by March 1.”
As for pickleball, Staab said the Parks & Recreation Board investigated adding the courts to another park, which may still happen in the future, but for now, the four more courts and additional parking will be part of the landscape along Withers Road.
“The parks board has talked about the courts,” Staab said. “Initially, there was some concern about adding courts elsewhere, but for now, four courts can be programmed and the other four can be used for general play. The convenience is that patrons can see that courts are in use or not. I think driving to another destination to chance an open court may frustrate park users.”
Staab said he gets emails weekly, with residents asking for more pickleball courts. Once the pickleball courts are erected, the staff, board and he will keep a close eye to assess demand.
“We will also add pickleball courts in Montage as well,” he said. “However, that’s some time away.”
In addition, the parks team will change the location of the Clay Ridge playground. It will move up to the corner of Clay Ridge Park to Clay Brooke Drive and Ruth Ewing Road. There will be a connector bridge and trail for Homestead Crossing.
In Bennett Park, coming updates include trail resurfacing and an updated park for the youngest park users. At Place Liberte and Cates Creek, there will be trail resurfacing as well.
"We were fortunate with the use tax a few years ago to breathe new life into our community parks," he said. "The community wants us to continue to do so. We will also be reviewing the master plan that LandWorks developed for us. There will be a study session, combining the city council and the parks board in March. We will look at funding and other directions. This master plan will be a great road map for us."
